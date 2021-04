Officers have launched an appeal to help locate a woman who has been reported missing from Gillingham.

Sarah Bevan who is 47-years-old, was last seen at 4pm on Monday, 26 April 2021 and police are concerned for her welfare.

Sarah is white, 5ft 10ins tall with grey shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a long black maxi dress with a white pattern and red sandals.

If anyone can help police, please contact 101 quoting reference 26-1171.