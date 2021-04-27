Two teenagers convicted of the murder of Lee Chapman in Southend have been jailed for life

Lamar Davis and a 17 year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of murder on 15 December.
Twenty-six-year-old Lee was stabbed multiple times in what was described as a “frenzied attack” in Cromer Road on the night of Friday 6 March last year.
One of the wounds punctured his heart and another punctured his lung and, sadly, he died in hospital.
At Basildon Crown Court today (Monday 26 April) Davis was jailed for life with a minimum of 14 years and additional two years for drug offences, while the 17 year-old was given life with a minimum of 14 years.
A third person convicted of Lee’s murder, 24-year-old Tyrel Thompson, of Kingston Road, Wimbledon, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years in December.
