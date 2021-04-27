Police say they are not looking for an another suspect in Crawley College Gun and knife drama

Sussex Police have confirmed, they are NOT looking for another suspect, contrary to reports on social media earlier.

“Police are continuing their investigation after responding to reports of gun shots being fired at a college in College Road, Crawley, on Monday (26 April).

Officers received multiple calls shortly after 3.10pm about the incident at Crawley College.

Armed police were swiftly on scene and an 18-year-old man from Crawley was detained in College Road at 3.20pm and remains in custody at this time. A firearm and a knife were seized.

Two staff members were treated for minor injuries. These were not gunshot wounds and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. It is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

Pupils and staff were evacuated to a safe space while police carried out a search of the buildings assisted by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal. East Sussex Fire and Rescue and SECAmb were also in attendance. Nothing suspicious was found.

Officers also conducted a search at an address in Barton Walk, Crawley, in connection with the incident.

Crawley College has announced it will be closed to students on Tuesday (26 April) while police enquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges added: “We continue to have a policing presence in Crawley and are speaking to witnesses. We are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Two staff members at the College suffered minor injuries and presented themselves to a walk-in medical centre. I want to thank those who helped apprehend the suspect before officers arrived and all the students, staff and public for their co-operation today.”

Roads in the vicinity of the college which were closed during the incident have now re-opened.

Report information by calling 101 or report online quoting Operation Reset.”