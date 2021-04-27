Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Poole

Lyndon Brown was last seen at his home address on Arne Avenue at around 9pm on Monday 26 April 2021 when he left unexpectedly. He does not have a mobile phone with him.

Lyndon is described as white with short curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing school trousers, a school shirt, a black Nike Puffa-style jacket and black Nike trainers.

Officers are currently carrying out searches of the local area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter.

Chief Inspector Glen Doran, of Dorset Police, said: “Due to Lyndon’s young age, we are really keen to locate him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Lyndon, or a boy matching the description given, to please get in touch.

“Finally, if Lyndon sees this appeal – please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to make sure that you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Lyndon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:858.