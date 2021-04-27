Police were called at approximately 10pm on Sunday 25 April to a residential address at Bardell House Dickens Estate Parkers Row in Southwark after reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the address and found a 19-year-old with a wound to the head and thigh.

The stabbing is thought to have happened as the victim and another person walked along nearby Abbey Street, SE1. The victim was attacked by two males carrying a machete. They are described as wearing balaclavas and driving a white BMW.

Officers administered first aid and colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and HEMS also attended the scene. The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life changing or life threatening.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CRIS 3010055/21.