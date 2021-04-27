An incident which led to the M20 being closed in both directions has resulted in a man being arrested and bailed

Junctions 8 and 9 of the M20 were closed in both directions shortly after 11.25am on Sunday, 25 April 2021 after officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds on the coastbound carriageway of the motorway near junction 12.

The vehicle did not stop and exited the motorway before returning onto the London-bound carriageway.

It was pursued to junction 9 where a police car made tactical contact with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop with no injuries reported.

A 27-year-old man from Wales was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The British Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also attended the scene as a precautionary measure following concerns about the security of the subject vehicle, which has subsequently been declared safe and removed from the carriageway.

Kent Police wishes to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst the motorway was closed.