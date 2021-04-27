Officers investigating reports of thefts from vehicles in Tonbridge have issued images of two men they would like to identify

At around 2.30am on Sunday 11 April 2021 a car and a van were broken into in the Priory Walk area of the town, with a quantity of tools being stolen from the van. Nothing was taken from the car. Enquiries including house-to-house calls and a review of available CCTV footage have been carried out, and officers would now like to hear from anyone who recognises the men in these images.

PC Jack Bridger of the Tonbridge Local Policing Team said: ‘Whilst the images are not entirely clear we are hopeful someone may still know who these people are, perhaps from their clothing or the reflective strip on the trousers. They also appear to be wearing glasses.’

If you know who they are, call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/59478/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.