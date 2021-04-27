A suspect is to appear at court charged with six offences, including arson, in Edenbridge after attacking firefighter with a hammer

At around 12.30am on Sunday 25 April 2021, officers were called to a fire at an address in Wellingtonia Way.

It is reported a man assaulted a woman at the premises before starting a fire and damaging a number of windows.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze, along with police patrols.

It is alleged the man threatened firefighters and an officer whilst holding a hammer. He was detained and taken into custody.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Daniel Rutter, of Wellingtonia Way, Edenbridge was later charged with arson, assault by beating, criminal damage and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The 48-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 April.