Police probe double Basingstoke stabbing after man and woman are both taken to hospital

A man remains a critical condition tonight after a double stabbing in Basingstoke.

South Central Ambulance Service said that they received multiple calls about the serious assault at around 3.15pm.

A man was taken to University Hospital Southampton by road and is in critical condition.

The woman sustained minor hand/arm injuries and was taken to North Hampshire Hospital.

Police were called to St Peter’s Road in the town just before 3.45pm, with several ambulances and the air ambulance also attending.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: A man and a woman were found with stab wounds, The road remains cordoned off between Margaret Road and St Nicholas Court this evening with a Police presence to remain for some time .

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: “We received multiple 999 calls around 15:15 this afternoon all reporting a serious assault on an adult male and female in St Peter’s Road, Basingstoke.

“We sent two rapid response vehicles, three ambulances, and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident.

“Following initial treatment at the scene, the male patient was taken in a critical condition by road to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton with the air ambulance team travelling with him.

“The female patient had sustained minor hand/arm injuries and was taken to North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke, for further treatment.”