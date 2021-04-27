Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Whitstable

`

Kent Police was called to a report of a robbery in progress at around 5.10pm on Saturday 24 April 2021 on the promenade near Marine Gap. Three teenagers reported they had been approached by a group of people who threatened them and stole their bags.

Officers attended and following a search, four people were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Two 16-year-old boys from Canterbury, a 16-year-old boy from Dover and a 19-year-old man from Stevenage (Herts) were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/68599/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

ENDS