Police hunt Scooter riding hoodie boy footage in double Basingstoke stabbing

Officers investigating a serious assault in Basingstoke are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at 3.15pm yesterday, 26 April, to reports of two people being assaulted on St Peters Road, South Ham.

On arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital to be treated, his injuries are serious but not considered life threatening.

A 23-year-old woman also had an injury to her hand, she was also treated at hospital but has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash cam footage that could help our investigation?

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has footage showing a boy in a grey tracksuit riding an e-scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210158637. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.