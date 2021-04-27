A new photo showing distinctive tattoos has been released by Kent Police officers investigating a rape in Chatham

The image has been released as part of a renewed appeal by officers investigating the serious sexual assault, which was committed against a child. It is believed the man with the tattoos has important information that can assist with enquiries.

The image shows a full sleeve on both arms. Among the distinguishing features are two skulls on the right biceps and an anime style drawing of a woman’s face on the right forearm, above the wrist.

An anime style picture of a man in black robes can also be seen on the left forearm.

Officers are also re-issuing a photograph of his right hand, which was shared in an earlier appeal for information and shows an image of a clockface.

Anyone with information that can help identify the owner of the tattoo is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/223802/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers ano