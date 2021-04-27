Three people fighting for their lives after A287 Collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-vehicle collision on the A287 in northeast Hampshire which has left three people with life-threatening injuries.

At around 9.20pm on Friday, April 23, a white Ford Transit was travelling westbound along the A287 near Ewshot, a village northeast of Farnham when it collided head-on with a dark green Mini Cooper, which was travelling eastbound.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage and the occupants of both cars, three people in total , were left with life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital.

The third vehicle involved had minor damage and the occupant was not injured.

We ask that any witnesses to the collision or people who stopped at the scene to assist come forward and help us with our enquiries.

Were you travelling along the A287 last night and do you have dashcam footage of the collision or any footage of the vehicles involved prior to the incident?