The incident happened between midnight on Friday 23 April and around 1.15am on Saturday 24 April 2021 at an address in Fisher Street Road, Badlesmere.

Two men are alleged to have entered a rear garden and cut a padlock on a kennel, before leaving the scene with the two spaniels in a vehicle.

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/68566/21.