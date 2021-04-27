BERKSHIRE BREAKING READING

A controlled detonation has been carried out on an item found in Lulworth Road, Reading this afternoon

31 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

 Following an examination and a controlled detonation the package was not believed to have been a threat to the wider public.

 
Most of the cordons that were put in place are now being lifted and those that were evacuated are now able to return home. A cordon still remains in place on Lulworth Road whilst further enquiries take place but this is likely to re-open this evening.
 
Supt Nick John, Commander for Reading, said “Incidents such as this are concerning for the local community & I would like to thank the public for their patience & co-operation and to our partner agencies for their help in relocating residents whilst cordons were in place
 
 
“With help from EOD we have been able to swiftly bring this incident to a conclusion &an investigation into the circumstances has now commenced. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, pls get in touch online at thamesvalley.police.uk/tell-us or 101 with ref 43210178205”