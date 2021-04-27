A controlled detonation has been carried out on an item found in Lulworth Road, Reading this afternoon

Following an examination and a controlled detonation the package was not believed to have been a threat to the wider public.
Most of the cordons that were put in place are now being lifted and those that were evacuated are now able to return home. A cordon still remains in place on Lulworth Road whilst further enquiries take place but this is likely to re-open this evening.
Supt Nick John, Commander for Reading, said “Incidents such as this are concerning for the local community & I would like to thank the public for their patience & co-operation and to our partner agencies for their help in relocating residents whilst cordons were in place