It follows the death of a woman in her 40s – she was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Beach Road late on Friday and died on Sunday. Bobby Nethercott, 31, has been charged with murder and two counts of ABH.
A man from Jaywick has been charged with murder
4 hours ago
1 Min Read
