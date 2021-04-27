Detectives investigating a burglary in Dagenham have a released an image of a man they wish to speak to

On Thursday, 7 January, it was reported to police that a man’s house in Dagenham had been burgled whilst he was away.

Several items, including identification documents were taken from the property which were then believed to be used withdraw £9200 from banks in Islington and Camden on 6 and 7, January.

Detectives believe a man broke into the property on Thursday, 19 November, 2019.

A CCTV image, shows a man withdrawing money on two occasions on the dates mentioned above.

He is described as white and aged approximately in his 60s. The man was wearing a dark winter jacket and a brown leather satchel. He was also wearing a flat cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD4205/07JAN21