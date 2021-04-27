Three arrested in Bracknell Twin Bridges Murder

A murder investigation after an incident in Bracknell on Sunday (25/4).

The victim, a 34-year-old man was found with a serious head injury in the Twin Bridges Roundabout underpass at around 3.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment. Sadly, the victim died in hospital today (27/4).

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Three men, two aged 36 and one aged 32, all from Bracknell, were originally arrested yesterday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, but have now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this extremely distressing time.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation in order to establish what happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We have made three arrests, and at this stage of our investigation, we do believe this to be an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the local community.

“It is believed that the victim left a property around 3am on Sunday, riding a white electric scooter with black handles.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they saw the victim in the early hours of Sunday, or anyone who has information about this incident to please come forward.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210174782.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or on 0800 555 111.

“There is likely to be an increased police presence in Bracknell in the coming days. Residents can approach and speak to an officer if they have any concerns or information.

“We have a cordon in place at the Twin Bridges Roundabout underpass, while we carry out vital enquiries at the scene.

“I appreciate that our investigation may cause some disruption locally, particularly to those wishing to use the underpass, but I would like to thank the community for their understanding.

“Please bear with us while this takes place and follow the diversion signs and ensure you do not put yourself at risk from crossing extremely busy roads.”