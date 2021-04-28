Sleepy Kent Village of Aylesham thrown into Police lockdown after woman in found dead

Kent Police have launched a murder investigation after the woman was discovered on a footpath in the small Kent hamlet of Snowdown near Aylesham.

Officers from the Kent and Essex major crime are overseeing the investigation after the woman was found just after 4.10pm on Tuesday.

A source within the Police said that they are keeping an open mind into the murder and are looking are all possibilities at this current time.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or released any further details. Kent fire and rescue were also called to the incident.

Residents reported seeing approx ten police and undercover vehicles and vans. Officers have been seen wearing white paper suits taking lots of plastic and brown paper bags from the scene.

A footpath has been taped off and large police presences remain in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at around 4.10 pm on Tuesday, April 27 following the death of a woman in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown.

“Officers are currently at the scene carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Snowdown is a hamlet, near Aylesham, between Canterbury and Dover