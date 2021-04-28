BARNET BREAKING LONDON

Police need your help to find 70 year old John Goonery

4 hours ago
Officers need your help to find the missing  John he was last seen at his home address in #Barnet. He is known to frequent Central London, as well as the local Barnet area. Any sightings call 101 quoting 21MIS011626