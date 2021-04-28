Shocking moment as Police van on a emergency call is involved in a collision that see it roll over in Southampton

Shocking moments can be seen and heard as a police van following a police car on an Emergency call travelling on the A33 Town Quay Southampton cuts across a junction to High Street and is smashed into by another van sending it on its side. Hampshire police confirmed that two police officers suffered minor injuries as did the Nissan van driver in the collision which happened at 1.44pm on Tuesday afternoon. One officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries whilst the other officer and the van driver was treated at the scene. The road remained closed whilst a police inspector attended the collision which is mandatory in all cases involving collisions of emergency vehicles. Recovery was brought in to clear the highway. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 44210160069