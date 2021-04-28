Shocking moments can be seen and heard as a police van following a police car on an Emergency call travelling on the A33 Town Quay Southampton cuts across a junction to High Street and is smashed into by another van sending it on its side. Hampshire police confirmed that two police officers suffered minor injuries as did the Nissan van driver in the collision which happened at 1.44pm on Tuesday afternoon. One officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries whilst the other officer and the van driver was treated at the scene. The road remained closed whilst a police inspector attended the collision which is mandatory in all cases involving collisions of emergency vehicles. Recovery was brought in to clear the highway. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 44210160069
Shocking moment as Police van on a emergency call is involved in a collision that see it roll over in Southampton
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Firefighters called to a blaze at Rookley Village
March 18, 2019
BREAKING
Appeal after fatal collision in Faversham
October 4, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Man stabbed in arm at The Level, Brighton
August 7, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Major search launched for vulnerable Warash woman
February 16, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX
Firefighters called to large blaze in Rainham
March 2, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man arrested in London Terror attack
August 14, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Driver who crashed car into pub crowd is jailed for 12 years
November 16, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
School Kids Skip School and Go on Rampage with Digger at Golf Club
February 16, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Man Charged over A34 Minibus Crash
August 30, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • HOVE
Concern for welfare of missing man Mark Renshaw
6 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Pensioner Mugged whilst using cash point in Alton
March 23, 2016
Apps • Business • Gear • Mobile
Indonesia’s largest fleet of taxis teams up to beat ride-hailing apps
7 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth head quits following Coke convictions
March 10, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Storm Freya winds could effect the Isle of Wight
March 3, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Appeal to identify men following violence at football match
January 3, 2018
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Six dead after multi vehicle collision in West Midlands
December 17, 2017
BREAKING
Man sentenced to prison for Milton Keynes Robbery
June 13, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Three rescued off West Pole after Yacht Sinks off Hayling Island
September 3, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
UPDATED Dog dies in Maidstone fire that caused gridlock
January 16, 2020
BREAKING • BRIXTON • LONDON
Man fighting for his life after Brixton Stabbing
2 months ago
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Tanker Hits Fire Truck in Aston on Trent
May 4, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Posh Travellers Claim British Weather is Too Cold and ‘We Are Off’
November 30, 2016
AYLESBURY • BREAKING
Police find body of missing Arron Searle
June 30, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • LENHAM
Air ambulance called to Lenham
10 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Boris Bike to be wheeled out in Portsmouth City
March 14, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
The holidays aren’t coming….
6 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Two more arrests over fatal shooting in Leyton
July 15, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police hunt Man after Sex Attack in Waterlooville
September 16, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Port of Portsmouth’s Brexit checkpoint plans revealed
5 months ago
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Masked man hunted after Gosport break in
February 17, 2019
LATEST NEWS • MISSING • NOTTINGHAM • SNEINTON
Have you seen 16-year-old James?
6 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Man attacked outside KFC in West Norwood
January 23, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Gosport Woman to face trial over Fareham Death Crash Biker
November 30, 2016
BREAKING • Fawley • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
The Murder trial of Louise Smith continues
5 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Men left with broken jaws after gang fight in Ryde
April 10, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police appeal for Fake Sorry Real Portsmouth Doctor
October 21, 2017
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Woman hurt in New Forest hit and run
March 22, 2019
BREAKING • CRAWLEY • WEST SUSSEX
Witnesses sought to Crawley break-in
April 17, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Basingstoke Crack House ordered to close by court
March 7, 2019