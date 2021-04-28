CCTV images have been issued after two boxes of knives were stolen from a supermarket in Maidstone

The items are reported to have been taken from an Iceland (Food Warehouse) store in London Road, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 21 April 2021. Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured who may have important information. Anyone who recognises them is asked to call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/66665/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.

Kent Police is currently taking part in a national week of action in the fight against knife crime and other offences with weapons, which runs from Monday 26 April until Sunday 2 May. Operation Sceptre includes police forces across the country and is an extension of the relentless work officers already do to reduce the impact of knife crime and in communities.