Two police officers have been charged with misconduct in public office in connection with photographs taken at the scene of the alleged murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley last June

Two police officers arrested after ‘photos taken of sisters murdered in north London park

The two servicing officers have been charged with misconduct in public office in connection with photographs taken at the scene of the alleged murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley last June

Evidence relating to allegations that two police officers took and shared photographs of murdered sisters in a Kingsbury park past the test for charging.

It is alleged inappropriate photographs were taken at the crime scene and shared on WhatsApp.

Two officers from the North East Command were arrested on June 11 on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and suspended from duties.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been conducting a criminal investigation into the serious allegations following a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) on June 19.