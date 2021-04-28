An eighth man has been charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Islington last year

Police investigating the fatal shooting have charged William Hardy, 70 of Islington, with murder today after he was arrested yesterday.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 April.

Seven other men have been charged with the murder of Imani, who was found with fatal shotgun injuries in Roman Way, N7, on 4 July last year.

The following men are all due to stand trial at the Old Bailey in February 2022:

Nathaniel Reece, 40, of Southgate Road N1

Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate N4

Darren Dredge, 39, of no fixed abode

Hassan Hamza, 27 of Arundel Square, N7

Demetrios Kyriacou, 34 , of Liverpool Road, N1

Dean Walker, 31 of Shearling Way, N7,

James Nicholson, 35 of no fixed address,