A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Newham

On Friday, 23 April, a 14-year-old boy was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He is remanded to youth detention pending his appearance at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 April.

The charge relates to a stabbing on Anthems Way, E20, at 8.51pm on Wednesday, 21 April.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Two other boys -13 and 15 – who were also arrested on suspicion of GBH were released on bail to a date in mid-May.

Enquiries continue.