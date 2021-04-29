Detectives investigating the murder of 14-year-old Fares Maatou have made six further arrests in connection with the investigation, taking the total number of arrests to 10

A murder investigation was launched following the fatal stabbing in Barking Road, E16. Police were called to the location at 3.56pm on Friday, 23 April and found Fares suffering stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after 16:30hrs.

Six males were arrested at an address in Leyton on Tuesday, 27 April. They were all taken to various police stations in East London and remain in custody.

One of those arrested was also arrested on suspicion of murder and possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Five others were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Three boys were previously arrested on Friday, 23 April in connection with this incident. They were a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with this incident.

One has since been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 28 April.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.