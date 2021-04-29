Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from the Hadlow area of Tonbridge.

Mia Shipwash, 36, was last seen at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 29 April 2021 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being around 5ft 3in with bleached blonde hair in a ponytail, wearing a pink vest top, grey puffer coat with a fur trim, white trainers and black leggings.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should contact Kent Police immediately on 101 quoting reference 28-1115.