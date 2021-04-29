Three people have been arrested and 26 dogs seized after a series of fraud warrants were conducted in Epsom this morning

A 23-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were arrested for fraud offences.

All the dogs found on the site were examined by a vet at the location. Currently, 26 have been seized due to animal welfare concerns or a suspicion that they may be stolen. They will continue to receive medical treatment, and microchip enquiries are underway to establish ownership.

Also found on site were three stolen caravans, two stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer. Enquiries are ongoing to inform the lawful owners.

Inspector Jon Vale, Borough Commander for Epsom and Ewell, said, “This was a highly successful operation, with several animals and vehicles recovered. I hope that today’s result, and the investigation that follows it, will reassure our partners and the public that we will not tolerate criminal activity in Epsom.”

If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45210019600 via:

Surrey Police stated;

“We will be releasing images of the dogs seized once initial enquiries have been completed. If, on viewing these images, you think that you recognise any of the dogs in the photos, please contact us using one of the above methods, quoting crime reference number PR/45210040634, and provide us with the owner and the dog’s details, including microchip number if possible.”