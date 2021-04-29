Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Isleworth

On Wednesday, 28 April at 9.16pm, police were called to the A4, junction with Thornbury Road, Isleworth following reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found the pedestrian, a man believed aged in his 50s, suffering injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he died at the scene.

The car was subsequently located and two people, a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man , were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving – both remain in custody.

Anyone who saw the collision who has not yet spoken to officers, or who has dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.

You can also call 101 quoting CAD 7527/28Apr or tweet @MetCC.