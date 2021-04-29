Your duty is done take it easy now, we’ll take it from here’ as major manhunt continues to find PSCO Julia James’ Killer

Officers are continuing to scour woodland using Police blood dogs and examining a wide scene following the murder of PCSO Julia James. Officer shave now confirmed that the officer’s death which is being treated as murder. Police confirmed the victim is 53-year-old Julia James was not on duty at the time and had been walking her dog in fields after working from her home in Snowdown. Her body had been found with head injuires. No arrests have been made at this time but detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate say they are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances and haven’t ruled out if the attack may be connected to her work at Kent Police.

Friends and Work Colleagues have spent the day laying flowers for the officer in the Market Square of Aylesham who are still coming to terms with the shocking attack.

Flowers left by Pals who worked with Julia Said:”Your duty is done take it easy now, we’ll take it from here”