Murder investigation launched after person is stabbed to death on a London bus in Willesden NW10 in Broad daylight

Officers from the Met police have launched a murder investigation after a fight broke out on a London bus this afternoon in North London.

TSG officers and armed Police officers with Tasers were scrambled to the scene on the High Road with the junction of Belton Road just a 5.30pm on Friday afternoon.

Police have closed the High Road in both directions and launched a murder investigation after it is understood that a man in his 40’s has died

Police and paramedics worked in vain to try and save the persons life using first aid kits and an AED,

Efforts from the London Air ambulance doctor also failed and the person died at the scene just before 6pm

A number of buses have been trapped in the police cordon and officers are working with the bus companies to get passengers transferred on to other services.

The incident is understood to have happened outside a seafood restaurant on the busy High Road and was witnessed by a number of people who have been left in shock.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 5.11pm on Thursday, 29 April to a report of a man suffering from stab wounds on High Road, NW10. Officers attended.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Work is ongoing to formally identify him and police are in the process of locating and informing his next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5109/29Apr. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.