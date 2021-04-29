Detectives are appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy was the victim of a gunpoint burglary at his home in south west London

On Sunday, 18 April at approximately 17:30hrs, the victim opened the door to a stranger who, along with two other males, forcibly entered his home without permission. All were armed with weapons including a firearm and knife.

The young boy was held at the address for around three hours alongside four other occupants, all threatened at gunpoint.

The suspects then made off to the car park outside the address on an estate along Lansdowne Way, SW8 where they rummaged through the victim’s car.

The suspects then ran off down Lansdowne Way SW8.

The whole incident lasted around three to four hours from 5.30pm to 9pm

A total of £1,000 in cash and multiple high value personal possessions were stolen and taken away in two Nike backpacks.

Suspect one is described as a black male, clean shaven with short black hair, aged in his early to mid-20s and approximately 5 foot 10 inches. He is of a slim build and was wearing light navy tracksuit bottoms with one white stripe down each leg.

Suspect two is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches, a black male with lighter skin. He is of a slim build and was wearing all black with a hood up and something white covering his face.

Suspect three is described as a black male.

The victims and their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Will Wigzell, of the Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, said: “The offence timings in this case are very narrow and we believe witnesses would have seen the suspects fleeing between 8.50pm to 9.05pm on Sunday, 18 April. I urge anyone who was in SW8 postal code, specifically Lansdowne Way, Wandsworth Road, or Priory Park areas, to please come forward if they saw three males acting suspiciously, or any vehicle being driven in a dangerous or reckless manner. I am asking anyone who was in or lives within this area, to review CCTV or dash cam footage that may show the suspects making off.

“This was an incredibly traumatic experience for the young victim and all those involved, which could have resulted in a far worse outcome. This is a serious offence involving the production of a firearm. Whilst offences like this are rare, those committing them represent the very worst of our society and it is vitally important we find those responsible, to hold them accountable for their actions and give justice to the victims.

“Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances and I am urging anyone with information, dash cam footage, or residential CCTV that may be relevant, to contact 101 quoting CAD is 6823/18APR.”