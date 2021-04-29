Terrified locals claim female dog walker was confronted by prowler in a van one mile away from where PCSO, 53, was murdered weeks later – as police scour crime scene for clues

Woman said to have been accosted by man in a white transit van as she walked in Nonnington two weeks ago Detectives working on theory that Julia James, who suffered head injuries, may have been killed by stranger.

Her murder is two miles from where Dr Lin Russell, 45, and daughter Megan, six, were bludgeoned to death.

Kent Police were called to Snowdown, near Dover, at around 4pm on Tuesday to reports of a body found Detectives have launched a murder investigation and neighbours claim her Jack Russell was found with body

No arrests made and PCSO’s family including her husband Paul are being looked after by liaison officers

The dog walker was allegedly pestered by a man in Nonnington as she walked her dog. She managed to distract him before fleeing and shouting out for help.

It comes as police scour the crime scene for clues, with colleagues of the murdered PCSO paying tribute to their fallen comrade, promising her: ‘Your duty is done. We will take it from here’.

The message from the ‘guys in blue’ was among a growing number of flowers, cards and candles left for Julia James, 53, in her home village of Snowdown, where she was attacked on a footpath while walking her dog after finishing her shift 48 hours ago.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area on Monday and Tuesday who may have seen something unusual or suspicious. They are urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514526.