Man airlifted by London air ambulance after Dagenham shooting

A man has been treated by Paramedics and airlifted to a London trauma unit after a shooting took place in Dagenham on Thursday afternoon.

Armed Police supported by Paramedics from the London ambulance rushed to the scene on Maplestead Road Dagenham at around 6.30 pm. The road was thrown into Police lockdown.

The London air ambulance was also called to the scene and doctors carried out life-saving treatment on the man who was then airlifted to hospital.

A large group of Trident officers have been seen coming and going from the property along with officers dress in blue suits who have been carrying out a full forensic examination of the property and the garden area.

Resident at one point counted over 40 Police officers some of them armed.

The road still remains closed with officers standing guard and Police cordon tape and a crime scene remains in place. A property in the road also remains sealed off

The condition of the man is understood to be serious.

The Met police have been approached for comment and are expected to issue an appeal later