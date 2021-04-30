Essex Police put in Dispersal order in Waltham Abbey following reports of a large gathering and related anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order has been put in place in Waltham Abbey following reports of a large gathering and related anti-social behaviour tonight, Thursday 29 April.

This will give our officers the power to move anyone on from the area who may be behaving anti-socially, intent on committing criminal acts or causing further disruption to the local community.

The order began at 11.35pm tonight and will be in place until 6am tomorrow, Friday 30 April.

It covers the area outlined on the map below, including Sun Street, Quaker Lane, Highbridge Street, and the surrounds of the supermarket on Sewardstone Road.