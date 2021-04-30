Detectives investigating the murder of 14-year-old Fares Maatou have charged a second male with his murder

A 15-year-old boy was charged on Thursday, 29 April with Fares’ murder. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Hashim Munye, 18 , of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 29 April with assisting an offender, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Four other men, who were arrested as part of the investigation, were subsequently charged with other unrelated offences.

Nicholas Merceirnu, 22 of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 29 April with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

William Himfen, 53 , of Lea Hall Gardens, Leyton was charged on Thursday, 29 April with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Adrean Kudelki, 30 , of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 29 April with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Ali Mohammadi, 18 , of Hertford Road, Hackney, was charged on Thursday, 29 April with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

All six males were arrested at an address in Leyton on Tuesday, 27 April and have all appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 April.

Three boys were previously arrested on Friday, 23 April in connection with this incident. They were a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with this incident.

One boy a 15-year-old has since been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 28 April.

‘Two others have been bailed to a date in late May.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 24 April. ‘D’ has also been bailed to a date in late May.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.