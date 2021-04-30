Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at French port

A man has been arrested at a French port on suspicion of terrorism offences

A 37-year-old British national was arrested this morning (Wednesday, 28 April) within the British control zone in Coquelles, France, as part of a pre-planned operation by officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command.

He was arrested under PACE powers, on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts (under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006) and membership to a proscribed organisation (under section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

He is currently in custody at a London police station. Enquiries continue.

The arrests relates to alleged activity in Syria.