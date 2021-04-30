Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Renato Geci in Hounslow have made two further arrests. They are the sixth and seventh arrests in relation to the murder.  

This follows a series of warrants executed by homicide team officers on Tuesday, 27 April at three addresses in the Metropolitan and Essex force areas.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and assisting an offender on Tuesday, 27 April. He has been bailed to appear at a south London police station on Tuesday, 25 May.

Following these warrants, a 25-year-old man handed himself into a south London police station and was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assisting an offender on the same date. He has also been bailed to return to a south London police station on Tuesday, 25 May.

This comes after police were called at around 3.20m on Monday, 22 March, to a disturbance at premises in Granville Avenue, Hounslow.

Officers attended and found two men suffering from stab injuries. Renato was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics, but he sadly died at 4.23am. A second man, also aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Two people have previously been charged with murder.