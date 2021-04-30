Police are appealing for information to help trace two West Yorkshire men it is thought they are currently in the Kent area

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ijaz Khan,33 and Amir Khan, 30 from the Bradford area.

They believe the two could be together and it is thought they are currently in the Kent area.

The two are pictured.

They are being sought in connection with drugs offences

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate them.

Anyone who knows the current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing either of these men is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting 402 20/04/21 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13210185176 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111