Kent Police attended near Tannery Lane shortly after 4.20am on Saturday 24 April 2021 following a report that a paramedic had been assaulted while trying to assist a man.

Officers attended and Tyler Head was taken into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

Mr Head, 18, of Hillbrow Lane, Ashford, has since been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 May.