A pair suspected of dealing drugs in the Sevenoaks area have been charged after quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized during a search.

On Wednesday 28 April 2021, officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team executed a search warrant at an address in Crockenhill Road, Orpington.

Inside the premises they seized almost half a kilogramme of cocaine, a similar quantity of cannabis and some digital scales from inside a sports bag.

Around 400 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were also recovered along with more than £3,300 cash and three mobile phones.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Marlon Mahoi of Anglesea Road, Orpington, and Sarah Cordier, of Crockenhill Road, Orpington, were later charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing heroin with

intent to supply and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

They were also charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between 1 November 2020 and 28 April 2021 and acquiring criminal property (namely the cash seized).

Mr Mahoi, aged 23, was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 April. Ms Cordier, aged 34, was bailed to Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 7 June.