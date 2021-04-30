A suspect has appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud offences in the Maidstone area

Between 2 April and 16 April 2021, cash and bank cards were reported stolen from an address in Wateringbury on a number of occasions.

It is alleged that following two of the break-ins, bank cards were then used to make or attempt to make purchases for train and bus tickets, tobacco, alcohol and foodstuffs in Maidstone town centre.

On Thursday 22 April, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Wateringbury and a man was arrested.

Douglas Brown, of Bow Road, Wateringbury was later charged with four burglaries and eleven frauds.

The 54-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court the following day where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 21 May.