Detectives investigating after a baby boy was found in Kings Norton last Thursday (22 April) have released a photo of him as efforts to find his mum continue

The baby boy was found on The Mounds, off Shannon Road in Kings Norton at around 5.40pm

He was found the day before St. George’s Day and has been named George by the hospital staff looking after him.

He was possibly only hours old when he was found, clothed and wrapped in a blanket, by a dog walker last week.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added:

“Baby George is healthy and doing well. But sadly we’ve still not been able to find his mother. We’re very concerned for her and want to check she is doing okay, both physically and mentally”

“This is our only concern right now, giving birth is a big thing and we’re concerned she will need medical help”

Detective Inspector Neil Hunt, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am reaching out to George’s mother. You are my primary concern right now, and we really need to make sure you’re okay. I don’t know the circumstances around George’s birth but, as a parent myself, I know exactly how overwhelming becoming a parent can be.

“We’re ready to offer you any help and support you may need. George is safe and well, and your health and wellbeing is our priority – please be assured that you are not in any trouble.

“If anyone thinks they know who George’s mother is, I’d urge you to come forward to help me locate her − you can contact us in confidence.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 6pm last Thursday, 22 April. If you noticed anything or saw someone, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Baby George was wearing grey leggings, an orange and white striped t-shirt with a dinosaur motif, and was wrapped in a grey and white blanket when he was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 anytime.

To remain 100% anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime number 3476 of 22 April.