A man has been jailed for punching a police officer and causing him a serious bleed on the brain

But colleagues are astonished that Joshua Gull was only jailed for the attack on Cambridgeshire Police officer PC Leo Clarke for a lamentable 20 months. Liz Groom, Chair of Cambridgeshire Police Federation, said: “I am saddened and stunned by this sentence. Leo quite simply could have died had his colleagues missed his sudden and rapid deterioration on his return to the station due to a bleed on the brain caused by being assaulted.” PC Clarke remained in hospital for five days after the attack in February before returning home where he continues to recover. PC Clarke said he “used to love going out with friends, drinking, going to work and socialising, but I can’t do any of that now and that is really hard for me.” Liz added: “Thanks to all those asking how Leo is now. He is very grateful for the love and support. The photo of him in uniform is how he should look and then on his return home after surgery. “He is very much still recovering and suffering effects – but staying positive.” Gull, 27, from Oundle in Northamptonshire, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. John Apter, Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said he would be bringing up the assault – and the associated sentencing – with Home Secretary Priti Patel and Police Minister Kit Malthouse. He added: “This is not acceptable and it can’t go on. My colleagues keep getting let down by the Criminal Justice System. The system needs an overhaul, my colleagues put their lives on the line every day, the least they can expect in return is the support of the courts when they are the victims of such vicious and wicked assaults.