Jami Lee Singh, aged 35, of Burke Drive, Southampton was sentenced to 28 months in jail for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis

Singh was arrested on 25 February 2020 after officers from Southampton’s High Harm team carried out a proactive stop and search in Proctor Close, Southampton and located a quantity of Class A and B drugs in his trouser pockets.

This led officers to search an address in Tatwin Crescent where they located further drugs and items relating to drug supply.

The drugs located were subsequently examined and confirmed to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, with a total street value of £3990.

Singh was charged and pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and possession of Class B drugs (cannabis) on 26 March 2021.

On Tuesday, Jami Lee Singh appeared at Southampton Crown Court and was jailed for 28 months.

We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe. We hope this reassures our local community that this remains a priority for us and that we are continuing to disrupt drug dealing in Southampton.