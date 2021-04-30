Bloodbath after teatime teen stabbing in Portsmouth

A manhunt has been launched after an attack took place in broad daylight in the centre of Portsmouth Friday teatime.

Medical equipment, a large hunting knife and clothing cut from man can be seen littering the Portsmouth Street.

Officers from Hampshire Police were called along with Paramedics and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance that landed in a nearby car park.

Officer rushed to Arundel Street near the junction with Slindon Street in the city at around 5.30pm. A large crime scene has now been established on Slindon Street, Yapton Street and part of Arundel Street remains sealed off after witnesses said they watched officers carrying out cycles of CPR on the man.

First aid kits can be seen abandon with large red marks on the pavement as the man fights for his life following the brutal attack.

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment