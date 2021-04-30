Appeal to identify nine people after 14 officers injured in Hyde Park

The Met is asking the public for help in identifying nine people they would like to speak to after 14 officers were assaulted last weekend.

On Saturday, 24 April, officers approached a crowd of over 100 people who were playing music and gathered closely together in Hyde Park in breach of Coronavirus regulations.

They requested the music be stopped and encouraged them to leave the area.

As they did so, the officers came under sustained and violent attack, with 14 receiving injuries from missiles and physical assaults. Five required medical treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Nat Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Command, said: “The level of violence directed at these officers is some of the worst I have seen in recent years.

“These officers were simply trying to do their job and it can never be acceptable for them to be attacked in this way.

“I would urge anyone who recognises those pictured to contact us so we can speak to them about this incident.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room number on 07776673655 or email [email protected] quoting Operation Koban.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

+Three people were arrested on Saturday in connection with this incident; they have been bailed pending further enquiries.