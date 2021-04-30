Police are appealing to locate a vulnerable missing man in Warrington

Gareth Williams resides in the Higher Walton area, but he was last seen shortly after 7pm in Poulton-with-Fearnhead.

The 31-year-old is described as white, of a large build, approximately 6’ tall with short cropped shaved brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black Adidas trainer and a black jacket, he was also carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Inspector Danielle Knox from Cheshire Police said: “Gareth is a vulnerable man and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We a number of officer out across Warrington to locate him and I would urge anyone who thinks they know where he is to get I touch.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Gareth to ask him to contact us, we just want to make sure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone who sees Gareth is advised not to approach him but to call police immediately on 999 quoting IML 976988.