Police called after man is stabbed in Croydon

Police were called at around 3.04pm on Friday, 30 April to Tennison Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London’s Air Ambulance. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly beforehand in the area of Lawrence Road, Croydon.

A 23-year-old man was treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as neither a life-threatening nor life-changing condition. A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.<