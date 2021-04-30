Police were called at around 3.04pm on Friday, 30 April to Tennison Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London’s Air Ambulance. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly beforehand in the area of Lawrence Road, Croydon.
A 23-year-old man was treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as neither a life-threatening nor life-changing condition. A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.<
Police called after man is stabbed in Croydon
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
