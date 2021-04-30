A27 near Lewes closed in both directions after multi vehicle collision leaves 2 critical

Emergency services have been called to A27 eastbound between Falmer and Ashcombe roundabout following a multi-vehicle collision

East Sussex fire and rescue service has been sent a number of appliances and fire crews are using specialist cutting equipment to free 2 people from an overturned vehicle that are reported trapped.

2 people are understood to be in a critical condition after emergency services were called at around 10.40pm on Friday evening.

The Kent and Sussex and Surrey air ambulance has also been scrambled to the incident along with paramedics from southeast coast ambulance service

A hazardous area response team “hart” are also understood to be assisting paramedics at the ongoing incident.

Officers from Sussex road policing have taken the decision to close the road in both directions and have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

A closure is likely to be in place for sometime.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow